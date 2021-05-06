National Day of Prayer in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

The City of Enterprise, also observing a day of prayer.

Enterprise Mayor Bill Cooper proclaimed the day in Enterprise.

Many different pastors from the area gathered for the National Day of Prayer just outside Enterprise City Hall.

They took the time to pray for the city, state and country, as well as politicians, victims of disaster the economy, farmers, military, first responders and more.

Leaders say it is great to be back after missing last year.

“It’s a blessing to have the freedom to do so and it’s certainly a blessing to have the physical ability now that the vaccines are going around, and people are more aware of what they need to do.”

National Day of Prayer was started more than 70 years ago, and people have gathered in Enterprise to observe the day for more than 15 years.

