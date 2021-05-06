Advertisement

Medical marijuana bill clears House chamber

A medical marijuana bill stalled in the Alabama House on May 5, 2021.
A medical marijuana bill stalled in the Alabama House on May 5, 2021.
By Lydia Nusbaum, WSFA
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama House approved a medical marijuana bill Thursday, the farthest along in the legislative process than it’s ever been before.

The Senate had already approved the bill as well earlier this session, but since then, the House chamber made changes to it. The Senate will need to agree with those changes in order for the bill to move to Gov. Kay Ivey’s desk.

The bill would make marijuana legal medical treatment for about 10 different medical conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy. The House chamber took depression off of the list of medical conditions Thursday.

SB46 requires a doctor to sign off that the patient has a condition that qualifies under the law. And patients would be required to hold a special card saying they are clear to use marijuana for medical purposes. That card could cost as much as $65.

The bill also creates the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission to oversee how marijuana is grown, One version of the measure has already passed the Senate.

