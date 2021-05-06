Jury selection completed for trial of former deputy accused of planting drugs

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The trial for the former deputy accused of planting drugs during traffic stops starts next week in Jackson County.

Wednesday, the jury was selected for the trial of Zachary Wester.

In September 2018, the state attorney’s office began looking into Wester after allegations surfaced that he was planting evidence while he worked as a deputy at the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. In July 2019, Wester was arrested on multiple charges, including official misconduct, fabricating evidence, and false imprisonment.

More than 100 cases he worked while he was a deputy in Jackson County have been dropped.

NewsChannel 7 will be covering the trial next week

