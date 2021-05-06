Advertisement

Josh Duggar granted release as he awaits child porn trial

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled...
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.(Source: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 6, 2021 at 9:31 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will be released as he awaits trial on charges that he downloaded and possessed child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Christy Comstock on Wednesday ordered Duggar confined to the home of family friends who have agreed to serve as custodians during his release. The judge barred Duggar from any Internet-accessible devices.

Duggar starred on TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting” until it was pulled from the network in 2015 following revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter.

He was indicted on the federal child pornography charges on Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
14-year old charged in Dothan murder
Geneva County man killed in ATV accident
Wayne Farms Dothan facility is looking to fill 280 positions. They tell News 4 they need 1,200...
Wayne Farms looking to fill 280 positions
A crash in Walton County left a man dead and three injured.
One dead, three injured in Walton County crash
A police chase in Arkansas ends with a naked woman getting tackled by an officer.
Naked woman tackled by Arkansas police after 10-mile chase

Latest News

News4 Now: What's Going On, May 6, 2021
News4 Now: What's Going On, May 6, 2021
WTVY Live at Lunch
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks Tuesday, March 2, 2021, during his State of the State address...
Florida gov. signs GOP voting law critics call ‘un-American’
A male student has been taken into custody, authorities say.
3 injured in Idaho middle school shooting; suspect captured
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center lit up the Saturn V replica to mark the progress of the...
U.S. Space & Rocket Center celebrates 60 years of space exploration