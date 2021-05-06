Gorgeous Weather Is Here!

SYNOPSIS – Simply wonderful weather for early May is on the way for the coming days. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with dry air and pleasant temperatures. Rain chances return on Monday, with wet weather at times for at least the first half of the week.

TONIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 55°. Winds W-NW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Sunny – gorgeous! High near 77°. Winds NW at 10-20 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cool. Low near 51°. Winds light NW.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 51° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Sunny to partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 87° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 83° 60%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 66° High: 85° 30%

WED: Partly sunny, scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low: 63° High: 80° 60%

THU: Early showers and thunderstorms, then partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 78° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 15 kts. Seas offshore 2-4 feet.

