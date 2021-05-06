ESCC offering POGO classes

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) --

Enterprise State Community College is offering POGO.

Pay for one class and you will get the 2nd class free.

This is put on by the ES foundation for the semester.

To be eligible, you must complete the application form, register for 2 classes and complete the 2020-2021 FAFSA process.

It is open to current, transient and dual enrollment students.

“We just want to be an outreach to the community and do any assistance we can for our community members and students, and this is one way we can do it by offering a potential free class for students that come with us this summer,” said Emily Baker, Recruiter for ESCC.

The deadline to apply for pogo is this Sunday May 9th.

