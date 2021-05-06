DeSantis announces $1,000 bonuses for first responders

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

SATELLITE BEACH Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron Desantis announced Wednesday that as part of the 2021 Florida budget, a provision passed to give law enforcement and first responders $1,000 bonuses.

“I thought it was important to recognize the service, to recognize the sacrifice,” DeSantis said. “I asked the legislature in this legislative session, we need to do bonuses for our law enforcement.”

The bonuses will be given to those currently working in law enforcement, as well as paramedics, Emergency Medical Transports and fire fighters.

Desantis said the bonuses will be sent out when he signs the budget, which he said should be soon.

The Governor also mentioned his approval for the recent passage of H.B.1, or better known as the anti-riot bill. He said that between that bill and these bonuses, it shows the states commitment to law enforcement at a state level.

“Some want to defund the police, we’re going to fund the police, and then some,” he said. “How police were treated in parts of the country (last year) was a total disgrace.”

