Deadline extended in Terminix fraud case settlement

MONTGOMERY Ala. (WTVY) -Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced Thursday an extension to file claims in a consumer fraud settlement with pest control giant Terminix.

He also accepted an award from the nation’s oldest consumer protection group in recognition of the $60 million settlement.

“The 16,000 former Terminix customers in Alabama who dropped their coverage due to exorbitant price increases are all eligible to file claims for payments of at least $650 each, or they can have their lifetime contracts reinstated,” Marshall said.

What concerns him is about 9,500 of those former customers have not filed a claim.

Marshall has extended the deadline for doing so until July 15.

Those who have continued to use Terminix for termite treatments either have or will receive checks without filing.

An investigation began in 2019 after Terminix customers complained about increases in their cost of termite bonds, sometimes quadrupling, per reports.

Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich, overwhelmed by the number of complaints, sought help from Marshall and his staff.

“I am extremely proud of my Consumer Protection Division for their handling of this case, and for the way they go about their work,” Marshall said during an awards ceremony on Thursday.

Will Hild, executive director of Washington, D.C. based Consumer Research, presented him with their first ever “Consumer Champion” award.

“Not only was the Alabama Attorney General successful in defending the rights of Alabama consumers, but he did so without using outside counsel, or joining a multi-state enforcement that would have shared the settlement with third-party lawyers,” said Hild.

Besides paying claims, the settlement will provide funding to the state for its consumer fraud fighting efforts and provide free re-treatments for Terminix customers in three southwest Alabama counties.

Former Terminix customers can file claims or obtain additional information here.

Ken Curtis is an investigative and political reporter with a broadcasting career spanning more than 50 years. He can be reached at ken@wtvy.com.

