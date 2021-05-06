CVS pharmacies to offer walk-up COVID-19 vaccines at all stores across Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - CVS pharmacy’s will be offering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines to anyone eligible beginning on Wednesday, May 5.

No appointments will be necessary, but appointments can be made for same-day vaccination.

There are 782 CVS locations across Florida, including 35 in North Central Florida.

“We continue to orchestrate an all-out effort to vaccinate the nation against COVID-19,” said CVS Health President and CEO Karen S. Lynch. “Thanks to the dedication and effort of our colleagues, I am proud to say we helped achieve the President’s accelerated 100-day goal of 200 million vaccines and have administered over 17 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to date. Our customers continue to give us high satisfaction scores based on their interactions with colleagues and our customer-centric digital approach for scheduling appointments.”

