Cottonwood baseball back in Class 2A Quarterfinals

COTTONWOOD, Ala. (WTVY) - The road to the baseball state championships heats up this week as we begin quarterfinal action across the state.

This is a position that has eluded the Cottonwood Bears for three decades. The Bears are one of the final eight teams left standing in Class 2A playoffs for the first time since 1989.

It hasn’t been an easy path to this point for Cottonwood who’s had to win back-to-back winner-take-all games in the first two rounds.

Cottonwood is no stranger to success on the diamond as the Bears have captured the Class 2A Area 3 crown for the fourth straight season, but head coach Danny Coachman sees something a little different in this years squad.

“I think the difference is the senior leadership and we are gelling at the right time,” said Coachman. “At the beginning of the season, we didn’t have the puzzle all put together, but right now, the puzzle is together and we are playing together. We are playing good baseball right now.”

The Bears will begin a best of three game series with the Ariton Purple Cats beginning on Friday.

