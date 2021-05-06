Charles Barkley makes Children’s Hospital patient’s ‘dream come true’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - NBA and Auburn basketball legend Charles Barkley played in the Regions Tradition Pro Am on Wednesday and helped make one child’s dream come true.

Before he teed off on the first hole, Barkley met 10-year-old Walker Simmons, a patient at Children’s Hospital. Walker, who is in remission after being diagnosed with leukemia a couple of years ago, is a huge Barkley fan and even watched some of his NBA highlights before coming to the golf course.

“It was a dream come true to meet Charles Barkley. I love watching him dunk and shoot three pointers, I think he’s better at basketball though than he is at golf,” said Simmons.

Simmons was one of four Children’s Hospital patients greeting the golfers before they teed off.

Children’s Hospital has been the primary fund raiser for the Regions Tradition since 2009. To date, the tournament has helped raise more than $2.6 million for the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/05/charles-barkley-makes-childrens-hospital-patients-dream-come-true/

