Arrest made in deadly Eufaula shooting

EUFAULA, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested in a Eufaula homicide investigation.

Eufaula police say Eric Jamal Lynn, 26, was found lying in the roadway on Davis Street Sunday morning. Police say Lynn had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Christopher Armani Norris, 24, was developed as a suspect. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

Police say he is charged with capital murder, attempted murder and the discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Norris is being held in the Eufaula City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

