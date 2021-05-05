Advertisement

WPSC offering Summer program for teens interested in public safety

Wiregrass Public Safety Center
Wiregrass Public Safety Center(Source: Wiregrass Public Safety Center)
By Press Release: City of Dothan
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 12:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - The Wiregrass Public Safety Center will offer a summer academy for youth, ages 16-18. The Wiregrass Public Safety Academy (WPSA) is a tuition-free summer camp for those with an interest in pursuing a career in public safety.

The Academy will cover two weeks, Monday through Friday, July 12th through the 23a and will culminate at the end of each week with a live training scenario that the cadets will put into action the lessons that were taught during the week.

Over the two weeks, the cadets will spend one week with members from the Dothan Fire Department and the other week with members from the Dothan Police Department. This will be a high-intensity, very active and challenging two weeks. Applicants must meet a physical standard to participate in the two week program.

The WPSA will teach various aspects of public safety that include hands-on experiences with numerous training resources located at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center. The training aspects of the academy will include: police, fire, EMS, 911 dispatch, environmental health and safety, crime scene investigation and court reporting.

Academy Highlights:

  • Career path exploration, development and mentoring
  • Classroom instruction on various public safety topics
  • Tours of the Communications Center and Jail
  • Guest speakers: Law Enforcement, Fire, EMS, Dispatch, City Leaders

Hands-on experiences:

  • Police and fire training props
  • Police and fire agility test
  • CPR/First Aid Certifications
  • Work a mock crime scenario with crime scene investigation
  • Learn search and rescue techniques
  • Learn aspects of fire-fighting

The Wiregrass Public Safety Academy will begin accepting applications May 5th and will be limited to 20 applicants. Preference will be given to those who are currently enrolled in the Junior Police Academy and the Fire Explorer Program. Successful applications will receive notice of acceptance into the program by June 4th.

This is a competitive application process.

Most Read

File photo
14-year old charged in Dothan murder
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Storm Prediction Center Day 1
Severe Weather Possible Through Tuesday Evening
Wayne Farms Dothan facility is looking to fill 280 positions. They tell News 4 they need 1,200...
Wayne Farms looking to fill 280 positions
Ozark Growth
New businesses making their way into the City of Ozark

Latest News

ESCC Fine Arts student Connor Howell, left, and Instructor Carol Windham perform a piano duet...
ESCC Fine Arts holding virtual spring showcase
Geneva County man killed in ATV accident
Some COVID long-hauler symptoms are disappearing after the vaccine
Some COVID long-hauler symptoms are disappearing after the vaccine
Birmingham Chief Patrick Smith said Desmon Ray fired one round at officers and an officer...
GRAPHIC: Birmingham Police release body cam video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Immunocompromised teacher grateful to make it through school year
Immunocompromised teacher grateful to make it through school year