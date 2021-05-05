Wiregrass businesses look to urgently hire at WOW Varsity Job Fair

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several people found their next career this week at the WOW Varsity Job Fair hosted by Southeast AlabamaWorks.

The event began in Ozark on Monday, Enterprise on Tuesday, and made way to Dothan on Wednesday.

Over the last four weeks Southeast AlabamaWorks has done seven career fairs in their ten-county area. Several people had interviews on the spot, some even got the job.

“These people need to hire folks, we have got 35 businesses here today and we’ve had a lot of businesses at all of the others and they just need people,” Melanie Hill, Southeast Alabama Works Program Manager, said.

On Wednesday in Dothan multiple companies and industries interviewed high school seniors who are looking for summer, part-time, or full-time employment.

“There really are a lot of hungry teenagers who are who want to do something in the summertime and so the ones that are coming now, again I hear conversations going on about summer work, part time work because they are going to attend a junior college near them, or full time work and not all kids are going to go to college or want to or probably need to and they are wanting to get into the work force,” Hill said.

Hill said students who are getting into the workforce early are able to build their resume sooner. She encouraged students to being open minded.

“I’m glad that they gave us this opportunity because a lot of people aren’t able to get access to this,” Jayden Mills, high school senior, said.

A variety of companies are looking to hire immediately, like the Wiregrass Construction Company where 45 positions are available.

“They go from truck driver to truck foreman, we’re looking for construction laborer’s to asphalt laborer’s, it really ranges in what we are looking for,” George Musto, recruiter for Wiregrass Construction Company, said. “We just really want qualified individuals who are ready to show up and who are ready work and excited to work with us.”

The company is urgently hiring in some areas, like Huntsville and Birmingham, however an obstacle is in the way.

“People will come in and apply for a job that they are not interested in doing, but they do it so that way they have the paperwork on it and that way they can keep collecting unemployment so that is an issue that we are seeing,” Musto said. “You know, we come into these interviews hoping to find qualified individuals but a lot of times it is people not answering their phones.”

Another company looking to hire quickly, Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc. Offering entry level pay at $15 an hour, plus benefits.

“We could use some people today,” Brendt Murphy, Human Resources Manager for Great Southern Wood Preserving Inc., said.

With a demand in wood products they are looking to fill 15 positions through all entities.

“It [Hiring] is a struggle for every major employer from every kind of business in this country right now,” Murphy said.

To help fill these positions at these companies the last two hours of the event was open to the general public.

The WOW Varsity Job Fair may be over now, but these companies are still hiring.

