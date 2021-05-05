Advertisement

Walmart and Sam’s Club now administering walk-up COVID-19 vaccines nationwide

Immunizations are now available in all of Walmart's and Sam's more than 5,100 pharmacy...
Immunizations are now available in all of Walmart's and Sam's more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide(Walmart)
By Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies nationwide will now accept walk-in COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

Immunizations are now available to customers and associates in all of their more than 5,100 pharmacy locations nationwide, across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., the company announced today. This includes 13 locations in the two-state region that are currently administering vaccinations.

“Now that supply and eligibility have expanded, it’s even more important for us to reach underserved and vulnerable populations to ensure equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine,” Dr. Cheryl Pegus, executive vice president, Health & Wellness, said. “Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don’t want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19.”

MORE | COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

Vaccines are being administered via both walk-up and pre-scheduled appointments as supply allows. Appointments can be made at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine and samsclub.com/covid.

Walmart Pharmacies are open seven days a week and Sam’s Club pharmacies are closed on Sundays. Both are administering the authorized Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. A membership is not required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Sam’s Club.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
14-year old charged in Dothan murder
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Storm Prediction Center Day 1
Severe Weather Possible Through Tuesday Evening
Wayne Farms Dothan facility is looking to fill 280 positions. They tell News 4 they need 1,200...
Wayne Farms looking to fill 280 positions
Ozark Growth
New businesses making their way into the City of Ozark

Latest News

Long haul symptoms after COVID-19
After the vaccine, some COVID long haulers symptoms are disappearing
High-risk teacher reflects on school year
COVID-19 vaccine may not offer much hope for immunocompromised people
The pandemic has changed the standards for working on the road and cleanliness on airplanes.
What COVID-era travel changes are likely here to stay?
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
‘GetVax’: Text for locations to get COVID vaccine
People can text their zip code to GetVax - 438829 - and receive back three locations near them...
WH COVID response briefing: Now you can text for vaccine locations