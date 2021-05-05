Providence Christian student awarded scholarship from Association of Service agencies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We all know how expensive paying for college can be. For one high school student here in Dothan, that load is a little bearable after receiving a scholarship today..

Collin Doherty of Providence Christian School was the recipient of this year’s $500 ASA Memorial Scholarship.

The scholarship is given out annual by the Houston-Henry County Association of Service Agencies after an application and references process.

Organizers say there was one thing in particular that set Doherty apart from the seven other applicants.

“His service, and we do have applications that do have a lot of different activities that they’ve done in the past for service. But his calling is ministries, and you can’t get any better service than that. He wants to work with young people as he was worked with during his growing up years. And he wants to give back,” said Barbara Riley Mitchell, scholarship chair of the ASA.

Doherty plans to attend Samford University in Birmingham.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.