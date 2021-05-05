One dead, three injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A crash in Walton County left a man dead and three injured.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say around noon Tuesday, three cars were involved in a fatal crash near County Road 83 and Andy Nowling Road.

A car turned left onto Andy Nowling Road but, failed to notice another car coming in the opposite lane.

The second car swerved to avoid the first one and ended up hitting a truck driving behind the car that turned.

The truck rolled onto its roof and killed the driver --- a 65-year-old man from Florala, Alabama.

His 65-year-old female passenger was critically injured.

Both the driver and passenger in the second car --- a 17-year-old girl and 18-year-old man from DeFuniak Springs --- were seriously injured.

An 85-year-old DeFuniak Springs man in the first car was not injured.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.