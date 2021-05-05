Advertisement

Lottery, casino bill faces hearing, vote at session end

(Pixabay)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A lottery and casino bill is getting a public hearing before an Alabama House committee and could be decided in the final two days of the legislative session.

The House Economic Development and Tourism Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the bill for 11 a.m. Tuesday. If approved, the proposal could get a vote in the Alabama House of Representatives in the final days of the session.

The proposal would authorize a lottery and allow nine casinos in the state.

If approved by lawmakers in both chambers, the proposal would then go before voters.

