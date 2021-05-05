Advertisement

Last day of rain before a nice couple of days

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Some areas of heavier rain as the morning starts off, the rain chances will stay with us throughout Wednesday. Temperatures for the afternoon will only make it up to around 80 degrees. We start to dry out and see less humidity for a few days starting tomorrow, the weekend looks dry and nice! Rain chances will return as we start off the next week.

TODAY – Showers and thunder. High near 80°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 70%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 61°. Winds N 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW– Drier, partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 77°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 81°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87°

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 87° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Amber Kulick

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File photo
14-year old charged in Dothan murder
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Storm Prediction Center Day 1
Severe Weather Possible Through Tuesday Evening
Wayne Farms Dothan facility is looking to fill 280 positions. They tell News 4 they need 1,200...
Wayne Farms looking to fill 280 positions
Ozark Growth
New businesses making their way into the City of Ozark

Latest News

A Macon County farmer who discovered 15 head of cattle killed by lightning has started the...
15 cows killed by Macon County lightning strike
What happens if you drive through flood waters
There are multiple reports of damage in Autauga County after severe storms made their way...
Autauga County recovering after Tuesday’s severe storms
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-05
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-05