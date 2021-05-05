Last day of rain before a nice couple of days

SYNOPSIS – Some areas of heavier rain as the morning starts off, the rain chances will stay with us throughout Wednesday. Temperatures for the afternoon will only make it up to around 80 degrees. We start to dry out and see less humidity for a few days starting tomorrow, the weekend looks dry and nice! Rain chances will return as we start off the next week.

TODAY – Showers and thunder. High near 80°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 70%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 61°. Winds N 5-10 mph 20%

TOMORROW – Drier, partly cloudy. High near 81°. Winds NW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 77°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 81°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87°

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 87° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft.

