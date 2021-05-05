Karoline Striplin named Miss Basketball

HARTFORD, Ala. (WTVY) - The 2020-2021 basketball season was one to remember for Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin.

The 6′3′ senior was dominant in all facets of the game which was a big reason se earned Miss Basketball honors for the state of Alabama.

On Tuesday, Striplin received that award from the Alabama Sports Writers Association in front of friends, family, and teammates in Hartford.

Striplin’s stats speak for themselves.

26.8 points per game, 16.8 rebounds, 6.2 blocks, 5.6 assists, and 4.2 steals.

She helped lead Geneva County to the Class 2A regional tournament.

Striplin becomes just the second player from the wiregrass and the first from Geneva County to take home the state’s top prize.

“I think that really in the past years when I haven’t won the award, I think that it kind of just really set me up for this day,” said Striplin. “And just how overwhelmed I am with thankfulness and gratitude and how honored I am to receive it.”

The Bulldog senior will now get ready to take her talents to Knoxville and the Tennessee Volunteers next year.

