Henry County veterinarians offering rabies clinic this weekend

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama state law requires owners of dogs and cats to get their animals vaccinated against the rabies disease with an approved vaccine.

You have the opportunity to do that this weekend in Henry County.

On Saturday, May 8th, from 8 a.m. to noon, you can take your pet to one of three locations for a rabies clinic.

The cost is $12 per pet to receive the rabies vaccine, which will offer protection should your pet come in contact with a rabid animal carrying the disease. The locations are Arnold Veterinary Hospital and Abbie Creek Animal Hospital in Abbeville, and Walden Pond Animal Hospital in Headland.

We spoke with organizers about the importance of getting your pets vaccinated.

“An unvaccinated animal, it’s just like any vaccine that people get. You know, it gives you pre-protection should you come in contact. Our pets form a barrier between people and animals that carries rabies,” said Dr Ray Arnold, organizer and veterinarian at Arnold Veterinary Hospital.

Arnold says the rabies disease has an incubation period of anywhere between less than a week up to several months after you or your pet come in contact with the disease, usually through a scratch or bite mark. That can be deadly for both humans and pets.

For more information, you can call Arnold Veterinary Hospital at 585-2259.

