Geneva County man killed in ATV accident

(Press Release) -- A single-vehicle crash at approximately 5:21 p.m. Tuesday, May 4, involving an ATV has claimed the life of a Geneva County man.

The crash occurred when a 2020 Polaris Ranger 500 left the roadway, overcorrected and struck a tree.

Jaylin Darden, 20, of Chancellor was transported to an area hospital for immediate medical attention, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The crash occurred on Geneva County 64 approximately five miles south of Enterprise city limits.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.