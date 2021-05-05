ESCC Fine Arts holding virtual spring showcase

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (Press Release) -- Enterprise State Community College’s Fine Arts Spring Concert and Student Art Show will offer a showcase of the arts virtually.

This annual ESCC event is traditionally held on campus in the Fine Arts building for visitors to see student talent and work from the spring semester. This year, the event will be offered virtually as a pre-recorded concert and art show that will be available online starting May 6 at 6 p.m. The event will be featured on ESCC’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

Fine Arts Division Chair Dr. Ken Thomas said the spring showcase is a way to highlight the hard work the students put in for their performances and projects throughout the semester.

“It is important for our students to set and meet their goals,” Thomas said. “Although there have been many challenges this academic year, our students have continued to meet or surpass their individual and collective goals.”

ESCC’s Concert Band will perform such pieces as “Knockout” and “Grooved Pavement Ahead.” (Source: ESCC)

This year, the concert will feature performances by the ESCC Camerata, ESCC Concert Choir, ESCC Entertainers and ESCC Jazz/Show Band, ESCC Percussion Ensemble and the ESCC Concert Band. Musical pieces performed by these groups will include: “Sing to the Lord,” “O My Love’s Like a Red, Red Rose,” “For the Beauty of the Earth,” “Total Praise,” “Psalm 100,” “Ride On, King Jesus,” “Land of a Thousand Dances,” “Seasons of Love,” “Jump,” “Hot, Hot, Hot,” “Bridge Over Troubled Water,” “Tallis’s Canon,” “Non knobs, Domine,” and “Flow, O, My Tears!” Percussion pieces will include: “Taiko A La Tom-Tom” and “Red Rock Canyon.” There will also be piano and vocal solos performed by students and instructors.

ESCC’s Percussion Ensemble will perform pieces such as “Taiko A La Tom-Tom” and “Red Rock Canyon” during the spring concert. (Source: ESCC)

In addition to the musical performances, student art will also be featured, with the pieces being recorded as they hang in Forrester Hall prior to the event.

“Our students receive first-class instruction, second to none,” Thomas said about the fine arts educational experience at ESCC. “This is evident through their art work and performances.

“The students have amazed me with their tenacity. They look forward to the limited time they have been able to come to the campus for instruction and rehearsal. This is a testament to the commitment our instructors have to our students and their artistic abilities. The arts and music will live forever.”

Thomas said those who are interested in completing a fine arts program at the College can still apply for a fine arts scholarship.

Scholarships are available to qualified students through a music and theater audition process and/or an art portfolio review. Interested students can contact Dr. Thomas at kthomas@escc.edu or they can complete the Enterprise State Community College Scholarship Application at escc.edu/scholarships.