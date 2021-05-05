Enterprise soccer headed to Final Four

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Enterprise girls soccer team is headed to Huntsville to make an appearance in the final four for the first time since 2017.

An experienced Lady Wildcats squad will take the field led by ten tight knit seniors who have been in this position before.

“Having even the opportunity to go to the final four our senior year is amazing because we went our freshman year and ending with our senior,” said senior Madilyn Webb. “Hopefully this year we can bring it home.”

“Telling the younger people that it is possible. We can do this,” said senior Madilyn Purvis. “I do have more confidence in us than I did in 9th grade, so I know we can do it.”

The ladies are ready to do whatever it takes to bring enterprise it’s first girls soccer state title.

“They deserve something good to happen to them,” said head coach Jill Harrelson. “I mean just for their work ethic. They play hard for Enterprise high school and we’re going to give it our best shot and we want to bring home the blue trophy not the red.”

The Wildcats will face the Smith Station Panthers for the second time this season Friday at 1 p.m.

