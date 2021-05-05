Advertisement

Drier Air On The Way

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass. We’ll see sunshine return Thursday, with dry weather through the weekend. Rain chances will return early next week.

TONIGHT – Turning partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds W/N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Any early clouds give way to sunny skies. High near 81°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 57°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 87° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 40%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 78° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

File photo
14-year old charged in Dothan murder
Geneva County man killed in ATV accident
Wayne Farms Dothan facility is looking to fill 280 positions. They tell News 4 they need 1,200...
Wayne Farms looking to fill 280 positions
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Storm Prediction Center Day 1
Severe Weather Possible Through Tuesday Evening

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 5, 2021
A Macon County farmer who discovered 15 head of cattle killed by lightning has started the...
15 cows killed by Macon County lightning strike
What happens if you drive through flood waters
There are multiple reports of damage in Autauga County after severe storms made their way...
Autauga County recovering after Tuesday’s severe storms