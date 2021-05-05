Drier Air On The Way

SYNOPSIS – Cooler and drier air is on the way to the Wiregrass. We’ll see sunshine return Thursday, with dry weather through the weekend. Rain chances will return early next week.

TONIGHT – Turning partly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds W/N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Any early clouds give way to sunny skies. High near 81°. Winds NW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear and cooler. Low near 57°. Winds N at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 56° High: 87° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 86° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Low: 66° High: 85° 40%

THU: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 67° High: 78° 50%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW at 10 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

