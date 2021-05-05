Autauga County recovering after Tuesday’s severe storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There are multiple reports of damage in Autauga County after severe storms made their way across the state Tuesday.

Autauga County Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggett says their office has at least six pages worth of damage reports. Residents reported downed trees and power lines.

Baggett says the EMA’s office is working with volunteer agencies to help residents removed debris from their properties.

Baggett says now that the sun is up, the EMA is working with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Aviation unit to get a better idea of just how much damage there is.

Millbrook Police Chief PK Johnson says Cobbs Ford Road from Highway 143 to Interstate 65 in Prattville is closed due to debris. Also, South Edgewood to Edgewood road is closed.

While most roads are accessible, motorists are being asked to be aware of debris and downed power lines on roadways. Prattville Mayor Bill Gillespie asks residents to avoid areas of damage, and if you don’t have to be out, don’t be.

Power is still out in multiple areas. Alabama Power Representative Michael Jordan says crews have been working to bring power back to residents.

Jordan says 63,700 Alabama Power customers are without service statewide Wednesday morning. Approximately 50,700 of those exist in central Alabama. Service was restored to more than 15,000 customers in central Alabama overnight.

Outages exist in the following areas:

Montgomery County – 14,000 customers

Autauga County – 12,900 customers

Tallapoosa County – 5,800 customers

Elmore County – 4,800 customers

Lee County – 3,300 customers

Wilcox County – 1,800 customers

Chilton County – 1,700 customers

Lowndes County – 1,400 customers

Dallas County – 1,400 customers

Perry County – 1,200 customers

Butler County – 700 customers

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/05/autauga-county-recovering-after-tuesdays-severe-storms/

