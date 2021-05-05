Advertisement

15 cows killed by Macon County lightning strike

A Macon County farmer who discovered 15 head of cattle killed by lightning has started the process of burying the dead livestock.(Source: Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee)
By WSFA Staff
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Macon County family farm has discovered multiple head of cattle dead after severe weather moved through central Alabama Monday night.

A total of 15 cows were found dead, according to Macon County EMA Director Frank Lee. The animals were apparently struck by lightning at some point during the storms.

The incident happened in the Milstead Community, located near Macon County Road 30, Lee said.

The EMA’s office has forwarded a report of the incident to the National Weather Service in Birmingham.

The farm has started the process or burying the dead livestock.

Original Story: https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/04/cows-killed-by-macon-county-lightning-strike/

