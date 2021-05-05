14-year old charged in Dothan murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A 14-year-old Dothan boy is charged with murder in the shooting of a man last week. Because of his age, the suspect’s name will not be made public.

He is charged in the death of Johnnie Settle, a 27-year-old man shot along Alabama Avenue in Dothan on Thursday.

Several witnesses identified the juvenile who police arrested Tuesday night, according to Lieutenant Scott Owens.

The suspect is held at Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, a juvenile lockup.

Settle awaited trial on a 2020 murder case when he died.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.