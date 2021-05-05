Advertisement

14-year old charged in Dothan murder

File photo
File photo(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: May. 5, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A 14-year-old Dothan boy is charged with murder in the shooting of a man last week. Because of his age, the suspect’s name will not be made public.

He is charged in the death of Johnnie Settle, a 27-year-old man shot along Alabama Avenue in Dothan on Thursday.

Several witnesses identified the juvenile who police arrested Tuesday night, according to Lieutenant Scott Owens.

The suspect is held at Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, a juvenile lockup.

Settle awaited trial on a 2020 murder case when he died.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Storm Prediction Center Day 1
Severe Weather Possible Through Tuesday Evening
Wayne Farms Dothan facility is looking to fill 280 positions. They tell News 4 they need 1,200...
Wayne Farms looking to fill 280 positions
Ozark Growth
New businesses making their way into the City of Ozark

Latest News

ESCC Fine Arts student Connor Howell, left, and Instructor Carol Windham perform a piano duet...
ESCC Fine Arts holding virtual spring showcase
Geneva County man killed in ATV accident
Some COVID long-hauler symptoms are disappearing after the vaccine
Some COVID long-hauler symptoms are disappearing after the vaccine
Birmingham Chief Patrick Smith said Desmon Ray fired one round at officers and an officer...
GRAPHIC: Birmingham Police release body cam video of deadly officer-involved shooting
Immunocompromised teacher grateful to make it through school year
Immunocompromised teacher grateful to make it through school year