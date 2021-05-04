Advertisement

Wet Weather Into Wednesday

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
Remember, wipers on, lights on. It's the law in Virginia. Rain is in the forecast.
Remember, wipers on, lights on. It's the law in Virginia. Rain is in the forecast.(WDBJ7 Weather)
By David Paul
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms move through during the evening hours, some of which may produce gusty winds, with a few more non-severe showers and thunderstorms later at night. The rain chance continues until midday Wednesday, before drier air begins to return. We’ll see plenty of sunshine from later Thursday into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Evening showers and thunderstorms, some strong, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms (non-severe) later at night. Low near 65°.  Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning and midday showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 61°.  Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Early cloudiness, then turning sunny. Low: 61° High: 81° 20% south

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms.  Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
The mother took her daughter to the doctor the same day to document red marks and bruises...
School principal accused of paddling 6-year-old girl over damaged computer
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey giving an update on COVID-19 on June 30, 2020.
End dates set for Alabama COVID-19 public health order, state of emergency
Storm Prediction Center Day 1
Severe Weather Possible Through Tuesday Evening

Latest News

Storm Prediction Center Day 1
Severe Weather Possible Through Tuesday Evening
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-04
Another afternoon of showers and storms
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-04
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 5-04
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast May 3, 2021