Wet Weather Into Wednesday

SYNOPSIS – Showers and thunderstorms move through during the evening hours, some of which may produce gusty winds, with a few more non-severe showers and thunderstorms later at night. The rain chance continues until midday Wednesday, before drier air begins to return. We’ll see plenty of sunshine from later Thursday into the weekend.

TONIGHT – Evening showers and thunderstorms, some strong, with more scattered showers and thunderstorms (non-severe) later at night. Low near 65°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW – Morning and midday showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. High near 80°. Winds W at 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 61°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Early cloudiness, then turning sunny. Low: 61° High: 81° 20% south

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 77° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 53° High: 81° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87° 5%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

TUE: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 88° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.