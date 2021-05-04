Advertisement

Watch out for the attack signs amid Stroke Awareness Month

By Jennifer Morejon, WALB
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - It’s Stroke Awareness Month and Georgia is in the stroke belt.

The stroke belt is considered the region that is recognized for having high rates of strokes and other types of cardiovascular disease.

A doctor at South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) reminds everyone to watch out for the signs.

Signs include slurred speech, facial droop, any weakness or numbness on one side of the body, an arm or a leg.

Time is vital when you have a stroke. It’s important to call 911 immediately for a fast response and attention.

“Sometimes, I kid around and tell people we are actually the belt buckle in the stroke belt, and I think that has a lot to do with our lifestyle. The poor eating habits, fried foods and we also have a lot of high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes. All those things contribute to strokes,” said Clark Connell, emergency room physician and medical director for the emergency department.

Connell encouraged everyone to take the time this month and begin a healthier lifestyle, which includes:

  • Exercise, stay active and fit
  • Do everything in moderation
  • Bake foods instead of frying
  • Limit your sweets intake

SGMC continues to see more and more stroke victims. It remains prevalent in the community.

Original Story: https://www.walb.com/2021/05/03/watch-out-heart-attack-signs-amid-stroke-awareness-month/

