Technology from an Auburn-based materials company used in at-home COVID-19 tests

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn-based Aptar CSP Technologies has designed and is producing a special piece of technology that is used in two COVID-19 tests that recently received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

These at-home tests prevent people from having to visit a doctor’s office to determine if they have the virus.

According to the President of Aptar CSP Technologies, John Belfance, the company is manufacturing a special film that’s used in the dipstick of the tests. He told News Leader Nine this film protects against moisture and the outside environment to ensure the test’s integrity.

“When the product is sitting on the shelf, it stays good,” he said. “When it’s actually used for testing, they get the most accurate results possible.

Belfance said employees in Auburn are an integral part of this technology.

“Not only in the development of the solution with the scientists and engineers, but on this particular at-home COVID testing, all of the manufacturing will be taking place in Auburn, Alabama,” Belfance said.

People in town were excited to hear that the company and its workers in the community are helping tackle the virus.

“I think we need it as a whole,” Robert Jacoby said. “It’s a credit to Auburn, doing what they do.”

According to leaders with Aptar CSP, they currently employ about 550 people in manufacturing in Auburn, and they’re looking to add about 100 more.

They said these workers, plus the scientists, engineers, company leaders and all employees, are thrilled to do their part in the pandemic.

“It’s exciting at all levels, and obviously anything to help the pandemic, we would love to be involved in,” Belfance said.

