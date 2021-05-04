Advertisement

State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots

By Lauren Jackson, WBRC
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The state has more than 1,300 health care providers administering COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Karen Landers with the state health department said they have seen a few vaccine providers decide to no longer administer the shots, because the demand isn’t there anymore.

She said the providers who are no longer administering feel like they’ve reached the population they could reach within their communities. She said it is to be expected.

She said the vaccine doses allotted for those providers aren’t thrown away. They get transferred to another provider who can administer them.

Landers said it’s not specific to a certain vaccine. They have seen providers request Pfizer or Moderna after the J&J pause, but these providers don’t have the demand in their communities for any vaccine anymore.

“Given the timing of the vaccination, the ability to provide that amount of vaccine in a certain period of time and not lose doses, we appreciate all our providers have done and certainly providers can resume if they feel they are able to do that,” Landers said.

Dr. Landers said while a few providers are no longer administering, the state is still seeing new doctors and pharmacies sign on.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/02/state-officials-say-some-vaccine-providers-are-turning-down-shots/

