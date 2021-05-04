Severe Weather Possible Through Tuesday Evening

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe weather is possible Tuesday across the Wiregrass this afternoon into the evening.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of the area under an enhanced risk for severe weather through this evening. An enhanced risk is a level three of five.

Storm Prediction Center Day 1 (WTVY)

A few cells could pop up during the afternoon with the potential for a brief, spin-up tornado and damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour. However, a strong-to-severe line of storms will likely push toward the region closer to sunset, portions of the line could contain damaging winds, a brief spin-up tornado, and heavy rainfall.

Futurecast Clouds/Precip (WTVY)

There are several threats to monitor and keep track of through the day. A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for much of the Wiregrass through late Wednesday evening. There is the possibility for storms to produce upwards of three inches of rain with locally higher amounts in certain places. Several rounds of rainfall are possible from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night.

clouds and precip (WTVY)

A tornado watch is currently in effect for much of the state to our north, and either a severe thunderstorm watch or tornado watch can be anticipated before the afternoon is over. Make sure you have several ways to get your weather warnings should one be issued for your area. A NOAA Weather Radio will be your best option, but also make sure to download the 4Warn Weather App to get your warnings and any other important information.

