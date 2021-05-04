Advertisement

Relay for Life recognizes survivors with Stomp Out Cancer event

Cancer survivors gathered at the Peanut Festival Fairgrounds to celebrate their victory.
By Zack Webster
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It was a celebration of cancer survivors at the National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds on Friday night.

Survivors from all around the Wiregrass from various cancers gathered to celebrate their victory. Those that attended the event celebrated with a victory lap around a section of the Fairgrounds. White bags outlined the inside of the loop with names of people that have fought their battle with cancer as well.

The event begins to open the door for Relay for Life to start increasing their number of events as things begin to turn more toward the old normal before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chairperson Teresa Lints tells us that despite the pandemic, research toward a cure for cancer has continued on.

You can still donate toward the Houston County Relay for Life at https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=99340

