Advertisement

Proposed lottery proceeds would go toward academic scholarships

By Lydia Nusbaum WSFA
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A House committee held a public hearing Monday on a bill that details how a proposed statewide lottery would work in Alabama.

The Ways and Means Education Committee took up the enabling legislation for a proposed lottery. This is not the constitutional amendment that would create a statewide lottery.

Rep. Chris Blackshear, R-Phenix City, who is carrying the legislation, said the bill establishes education lottery scholarship programs.

The bill creates two-year and four-year scholarship programs for eligible students. Under the current House proposal, eligible students would receive $2,500 annually.

Blackshear said it also creates scholarships for students who have graduated from a higher education institution in Alabama who still decide to work in the state.

The House version of the enabling legislation is different than the Senate’s version. The Senate version of the bill said that 50% of the lottery proceeds would go to postsecondary scholarships for people who will work in fields that are in high demand. The other 50% would be used for schools. And 70% of that pot would be used for K-12 education while 30% would go toward higher education.

The Alabama House is set to consider also the bills that would create a lottery, establish and expand casinos, and legalize sports betting.

If lawmakers pass the constitutional amendment to create a lottery and expand casino gaming, it would go to Alabamians on the ballot for a vote.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/03/proposed-lottery-proceeds-would-go-toward-academic-scholarships/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey giving an update on COVID-19 on June 30, 2020.
End dates set for Alabama COVID-19 public health order, state of emergency
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man

Latest News

State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots
State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots
State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots
Signs of a heart attack include slurred speech, facial droop, any weakness or numbness on one...
Watch out for the attack signs amid Stroke Awareness Month
May is Electrical Safety Month. Here are some tips to remember
Downtown Wetumpka has undergone a renaissance in the last few years, especially after being...
HGTV ‘Home Town Takeover’ series highlighting Wetumpka airs