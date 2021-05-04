New businesses making their way into the City of Ozark

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Car washes, banks, and pizza, the City of Ozark is seeing an influx of new businesses being built.

“We have a new pizza restaurant and new microbrewery that is coming downtown. all of that is going to be a huge asset to our entertainment district downtown just like this weekend we have a big event downtown and when that piece of restaurant is here and that microbrewery that is just going to add to that downtown entertainment district,” said Mark Blankenship - City of Ozark Mayor.

Creating positive outcomes for the city.

“Obviously, it is working. we got our new sales tax news and we saw the largest single increase in our sales tax that we’ve seen in years,” said Blankenship.

With new businesses brings along the need for more places to live.

“We had a piece of property close last Thursday where we are looking to do a new subdivision and we have another one that’s in the works that is a little further along and we have a couple apartment complexes that we are trying to get off the ground here,” said Blankenship.

Another asset to Ozark, the city’s Industrial Park, which potentially could see growth in the near future.

“We have a business that we’ve been working with for quite some time for the Van Heusen building and I think we are in the final stages of that can of course we don’t want to talk about that yet but it’s an existing business that is up and operating and we feel really good about it at this point,” said Blankenship.

Mayor Blankenship accounts this all back to the hard-working team behind the city.

“We’ve got a great team working together the mayor and city council are working great together and the business community I think coming off of COVID everybody is excited about getting out and doing something.”

New turning lanes could in the works along 231 to make accessing new and existing businesses easier. Blankenship says he doesn’t plan to stop here, wanting to see even more growth for the area.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

