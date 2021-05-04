May is Electrical Safety Month. Here are some tips to remember

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - May is Electrical Safety Month and Mississippi Power has some helpful tips to guide you through any work you’re doing around your home involving electricity.

Whether you’re working from home, learning from home or just spending more time at home, it’s important to make sure your home is electrically safe, secure and efficient.

“Safety is a core value at Mississippi Power,” said Safety and Training Specialist Mike Barnes. “By taking some simple precautions, our customers can avoid electrically related fires, injuries and property damage.”

Mississippi Power offers the following electrical safety tips:

Indoors

Check electric cords for fraying or cracking. Replace damaged cords.

Extension cords are expected to be temporary. They are not intended to be permanent household wiring.

Make sure you have the proper outlet and breakers. Contact a certified electrician to properly install electrical equipment.

Outdoors

Never touch downed power lines. Call Mississippi Power at 1-800-532-1502 and 911 if you see a downed line.

Avoid planting trees underneath power lines or near utility equipment.

Watch for overhead lines every time you use a ladder.

Call 811 before you dig to learn what’s below your property.

For additional electrical safety tips, visit Mississippi Power’s website.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.wlox.com/2021/05/03/may-is-electrical-safety-month-here-are-some-tips-remember/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.