Advertisement

How to keep your kids safe on the playground

By Lauren Jackson WBRC
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials predict we will see vaccines approved for ages 12 and up within the next few weeks, but it could still be months before vaccinations expand to younger children.

Officials with Children’s of Alabama said the most common COVID cases in children come from being exposed to the virus by their parents. They said the number one protection for kids is adults getting vaccinated themselves, but there are other safety measures you can also take.

Pediatrician Dr. Peily Soong said one of the best ways to keep kids safe this summer is having them play outside more than inside. He said COVID is almost twenty times less likely to spread outdoors.

Soong said it’s important kids on the playground continue to wear their masks. He said they can play with a large number of other children if they are also masked.

Soong said you shouldn’t let your kids play directly with unmasked children, but it’s OK if they are distanced from them and just passing each other on the playground.

“I would not worry about wiping down equipment, especially outdoor equipment,” Soong said. “The ultraviolet light from the sun does kill the COVID virus and we do know that the risk of spread of COVID through surfaces is very minimal.”

Dr. Soong said children don’t need to wear a mask outside if they are just on a walk with family members. They only need the mask when they will be around other kids or unvaccinated adults.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wbrc.com/2021/05/03/how-keep-your-kids-safe-playground/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey giving an update on COVID-19 on June 30, 2020.
End dates set for Alabama COVID-19 public health order, state of emergency
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man

Latest News

State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots
Signs of a heart attack include slurred speech, facial droop, any weakness or numbness on one...
Watch out for the attack signs amid Stroke Awareness Month
Aptar CSP Technologies is manufacturing a special film that’s used in the dipstick of two...
Technology from an Auburn-based materials company used in at-home COVID-19 tests
FILE - In this April 14, 2021 file photo, a Northwell Health nurse injects Local 28 Sheet Metal...
Pfizer expects to file for full FDA approval of its COVID vaccine in May
All throughout this pandemic we’ve been hearing that herd immunity could be the key to ending...
Is attaining herd immunity unlikely?