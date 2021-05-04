Houston Academy and Enterprise qualify for state golf championships
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two local golf squads are headed to the state tournament next week.
The Houston Academy boys team captured the Class 3A south sub-state qualifier with a team score of 302. Both Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald shot 72.
The Enterprise boys team finished 2nd in their sub-state qualifier which was enough to qualify for the Class 7A state championships. The Wildcats carded a 310.
The state championships will be held in Mobile next Monday and Tuesday.
Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.