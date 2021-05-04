Houston Academy and Enterprise qualify for state golf championships

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Two local golf squads are headed to the state tournament next week.

The Houston Academy boys team captured the Class 3A south sub-state qualifier with a team score of 302. Both Matthew Streitman and Jake McDonald shot 72.

The Enterprise boys team finished 2nd in their sub-state qualifier which was enough to qualify for the Class 7A state championships. The Wildcats carded a 310.

The state championships will be held in Mobile next Monday and Tuesday.

