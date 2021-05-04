Advertisement

Girl, 5, reunited with mother after thieves steal car with her inside

By WFSB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOLCOTT, Conn. (WFSB) - A 5-year-old girl from Connecticut has been reunited with her mother after the car she was sleeping in was stolen while her mother was inside a gas station.

Mother Deserea Morris stopped at a gas station in Wolcott, Connecticut, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. She left her 5-year-old daughter, who was asleep, and her 11-year-old son, who was on crutches, in the running car while she went inside.

Within minutes, surveillance video shows a blue Kia drive up next to Morris’ car. A suspect jumps inside her car and drives off, hitting another vehicle.

The 11-year-old boy jumped out of the car, but the 5-year-old was still inside. In the video, the boy could be seen running after the vehicle as the suspects sped out of the parking lot. He then alerted his mother to what had happened.

“My son came in the store, screaming that my daughter was taken,” Morris said. “I thought I was gonna die. It was the worst feeling ever.”

Police immediately started searching for the car and young girl inside. An all-points bulletin was issued, and an Amber Alert was being processed.

About two hours into the search, police found the car with the 5-year-old sleeping inside. The girl was not injured and was reunited with her grateful mother.

“I’m holding my daughter. I’m still shaken, and I’m just so happy to hold her and kiss her,” Morris said.

Morris says she learned a lesson from the incident and will be taking her kids inside stores with her from now on.

Police found fingerprints and DNA evidence in the recovered vehicle. If the suspects are found, they will be charged with two counts of kidnapping and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Copyright 2021 WFSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey giving an update on COVID-19 on June 30, 2020.
End dates set for Alabama COVID-19 public health order, state of emergency
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man

Latest News

A tornado outbreak spawned by violent storms in the South has turned deadly.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill 3 across South
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, Frazier Glenn Miller Jr., convicted of capital...
Man who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies in prison
Lashauna Gipson, center, receives the Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine from registered...
LIVE: Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
When it comes to the annual temperature, hotter is the new normal.
America’s new normal: A degree hotter than two decades ago
State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots