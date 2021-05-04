Advertisement

Crist announces he’s running for governor

Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.
Florida gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist.(Provided)
By WWSB Staff
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-St. Petersburg, has announced his is running for governor in 2022, looking to unseat Republican Ron DeSantis.

Crist made the announcement on Twitter Tuesday morning, about two hours ahead of a news conference set for 10 a.m. in downtown St. Petersburg.

“Florida should be a place where hard work is rewarded, justice is equal, and opportunity is right in front of you. That’s a Florida for all — and that’s why I’m running for Governor,” the tweet said, accompanied by a campaign video.

Charlie Crist was elected to Congress in 2017, representing the 13th District, which includes Pinellas County from Clearwater through St. Petersburg.

He was elected to the Florida State Senate as a Republican in 1992. In 2000, Crist served as Florida’s education commissioner. In 2002, he was elected Attorney General, before being elected governor in 2006.

After initially leading in the 2010 Senate race for the Republican nomination, the state GOP committee decided not to fund his reelection bid, and in April 2010 Crist left the Republican Party to run as an independent. In the general election he lost to Rubio in a three-way race to Marco Rubio.

In 2012, Crist joined the Democratic Party and ran for governor in 2014, losing to Rick Scott by a slim 1% margin. In 2016, Crist was elected to Congress from his home district, the 13th, and became the first Democrat to represent that district since 1955.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Original Story: https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/05/04/crist-announces-hes-running-governor/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey giving an update on COVID-19 on June 30, 2020.
End dates set for Alabama COVID-19 public health order, state of emergency
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man

Latest News

State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots
State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots
State officials say some vaccine providers are turning down shots
Signs of a heart attack include slurred speech, facial droop, any weakness or numbness on one...
Watch out for the attack signs amid Stroke Awareness Month
May is Electrical Safety Month. Here are some tips to remember
Downtown Wetumpka has undergone a renaissance in the last few years, especially after being...
HGTV ‘Home Town Takeover’ series highlighting Wetumpka airs