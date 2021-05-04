Advertisement

Another afternoon of showers and storms

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: May. 4, 2021 at 8:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to the morning, showers and storms will start to move in this afternoon with another slight risk of seeing a few strong to severe storms. Our main threat will be some gusty winds with some of the storms that push through. Rain chances stick around for Wednesday and a few showers are possible for Thursday morning. We dry out and cool off for the weekend. Rain chances once again return for Sunday evening into Monday.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, showers and storms in the afternoon. High near 89°. Winds SW 10-20 mph 70%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, a few showers. Low near 65°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW– Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. High near 80°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, AM showers. Low: 63° High: 81° 20%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 79°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 83°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87°

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 87°

WED: Mostly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 89°

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas 3-5 ft.

