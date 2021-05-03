Advertisement

Warm & Humid Stretch

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By David Paul
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid air covers the Wiregrass and will help fuel a few more showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday, especially into the evening hours. A few more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday morning as a cold front passes, with most of the rain chances Thursday south of our area. We’ll cool a bit for Friday, before starting to warm up again.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 71°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, hot and humid with late-afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 65°.  Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: An early shower or thunderstorm, then partly sunny.  Low: 65° High: 80° 40%

THU: An early shower, then turning sunny. Low: 63° High: 81° 20%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 79° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts.  Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

