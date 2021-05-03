Warm & Humid Stretch

SYNOPSIS – Warm and humid air covers the Wiregrass and will help fuel a few more showers and thunderstorms later Tuesday, especially into the evening hours. A few more showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are possible Wednesday morning as a cold front passes, with most of the rain chances Thursday south of our area. We’ll cool a bit for Friday, before starting to warm up again.

TONIGHT – Partly to mostly cloudy, a stray shower. Low near 71°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, hot and humid with late-afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. High near 89°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Early showers and thunderstorms, then mostly cloudy. Low near 65°. Winds light SE.

EXTENDED

WED: An early shower or thunderstorm, then partly sunny. Low: 65° High: 80° 40%

THU: An early shower, then turning sunny. Low: 63° High: 81° 20%

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 79° 0%

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 83° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 69° High: 86° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas offshore 4-5 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @ZackWebWx, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zack Webster, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.