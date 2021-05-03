Advertisement

Vaping bill clears house, heads to governor’s desk

Vaping bill clears house, heads to governor’s desk
Vaping bill clears house, heads to governor’s desk(News Service of Florida, WWSB)
By News Service of Florida, WWSB
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a bill that would regulate the sale of electronic cigarettes and raise the state’s legal age to use tobacco and vaping products from 18 to 21.

House members voted 103-13 to approve the bill (SB 1080), which passed the Senate on Monday. It is now ready to go to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

House sponsor Jackie Toledo, R-Tampa, said the bill is aimed at preventing minors from using electronic cigarettes. “This bill is necessary to stop youth vaping,” Toledo said.

But the bill has drawn opposition from some prominent health groups, at least in part because it would prevent local regulations on such things as the marketing and sale of tobacco and vaping products. “Years of continued inaction by the state to regulate tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, demands strong, local laws that truly protect our children from a lifetime of addiction,” the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network said in a statement this week. “Florida kids deserve effective protections, not to be left even more vulnerable to the industry and its predatory practices. And our localities have the right, freedom and responsibility to protect them, especially when the state won’t.”

The bill would raise the state’s legal age to smoke and vape to 21, a threshold already established in federal law. It also would create a state regulatory framework for the sale of electronic cigarettes. Supporters have said “preemption” of local regulations is needed, at least in part, because retailers could have multiple stores in different areas, which would make it hard to follow varying regulations and do business.

Copyright 2021 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.mysuncoast.com/2021/04/29/vaping-bill-clears-house-heads-governors-desk/

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
White bags line the victory lap loop featuring the names of those that have fought their battle...
Relay for Life recognizes survivors with Stomp Out Cancer event
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits.
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits
White bags line the victory lap loop featuring the names of those that have fought their battle...
Relay for Life Stomp Out Cancer Event
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits - WTVY News 4