Thunder Beach wraps up spring rally

By Tony Reese
Published: May. 2, 2021 at 9:01 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s the last call for biker guests in Panama City Beach as Thunder Beach wraps up this spring.

Since Wednesday, thousands of bikers made their way through the beach throughout the weekend.

With the wave of tourists, business was booming for many all over.

One business, in particular, saw a record-breaking weekend, and more people than in previous years.

”We broke our records on Friday at about 11:30. We had already broken our records for the entire month, everything else was just a cherry on top,” said Harley Davidson Group Marketing Director Maggie Baldwin.

Baldwin also said the business saw its largest crowd since 2016.

The next Thunder Beach Rally event will take place in the fall from October 20-24.

