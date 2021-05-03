Advertisement

Severe weather possible today

By WTVY Staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe weather is possible throughout the day today and then again on Tuesday.

Already this afternoon there has been at least one tornado warning and one severe thunderstorm warning.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch through 8 p.m. this evening.

Severe thunderstorm watch.
Severe thunderstorm watch.(WTVY)

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

WTVY News 4 at Ten
White bags line the victory lap loop featuring the names of those that have fought their battle...
Relay for Life recognizes survivors with Stomp Out Cancer event
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits.
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits
White bags line the victory lap loop featuring the names of those that have fought their battle...
Relay for Life Stomp Out Cancer Event
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits
Businesses suffer competing with unemployment benefits - WTVY News 4