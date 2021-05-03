Severe weather possible today

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Severe weather is possible throughout the day today and then again on Tuesday.

Already this afternoon there has been at least one tornado warning and one severe thunderstorm warning.

There is also a severe thunderstorm watch through 8 p.m. this evening.

Severe thunderstorm watch. (WTVY)

