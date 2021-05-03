Scattered showers and storms this afternoon

SYNOPSIS – A quiet start to the morning, showers and storms move in during the afternoon. Most of the area is under a marginal risk of seeing some strong to severe thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will make it up into the middle 80s with mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow we have another risk of seeing strong to severe storms in the afternoon hours so an active weather pattern over the next few days. We will start to dry out as we approach the end of the work week.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and storms. High near 85°. Winds SW 5-15 mph 50%

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds SW 5-10 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds SW at 5-15 mph. 40%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 71° High: 83° 40%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 63° High: 82°

FRI: Sunny. Low: 57° High: 79°

SAT: Mostly sunny. Low: 55° High: 81°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 58° High: 84°

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of a shower. Low: 65° High: 86° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds S at 15 kts. Seas 3-4 ft.

