PCS Girls Track and Field team completes the “Triple Crown”

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Providence Christian track and field team has been all about making history this season.

The girls squad has already captured both the cross country and indoor track state titles and after this past weekend, the Eagles were able to complete the trifecta as the team brought home the outdoor track and field championship.

The “Triple Crown”, as it is called, has never been completed by the Eagles before. In fact, these state titles are the first the girls program has ever won.

The Eagle seniors now leave behind a winning legacy for the younger girls and were thrilled to end their careers on a high note.

“It was unbelievable. So many emotions in one day,” said senior Sarah Beth Rikard. “I don’t know another group of girls that could have done this.”

“It feels great. Honestly, I’m just so thankful that I was able to be a part a team that was blessed with so much talent.” said senior Grace Crim. “My teammates mean the world to me and this sport means the world to me, so being able to end my running career with a triple crown is something I could not be more thankful for.”

“It was just amazing. It was the most exciting moment of my high school career,” said senior Leah Dorsey. “Not just as an athlete, but as an academic student. It was just the highlight of the past three years because that’s what we’ve worked for for so many years.”

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.