Mobile looking to return of cruises by mid-summer

Carnival Cruise line won't start back up until September 30.
Carnival Cruise line won't start back up until September 30.(FOX 8)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Cruise Terminal in Mobile has been providing COVID-19 vaccinations rather than trips to the western Caribbean during the pandemic, but that could soon change.

With demand for shots lagging at large sites, the county health officer says the site could shut down soon as the cruise industry prepares to restart.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued guidelines recently that would allow companies that meet certain benchmarks to resume operating around mid-July.

Officials are hopeful Carnival Cruise Lines can resume its trips from Mobile.

The area tourism agency says cruises account for $150 million annually, and a more than yearlong shutdown has hurt the local economy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Original Story https://www.wsfa.com/2021/05/02/mobile-looking-return-cruises-by-mid-summer/

