Advertisement

Lowe’s to hire more than 50,000 workers

Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and...
Lowe's will host a National Hiring Day to hire more than 50,000 seasonal, part-time and full-time U.S. store associates.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: May. 3, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Home improvement giant Lowe’s is planning to add upwards of 50,000 employees to its ranks.

The hardware chain is hosting a National Hiring Day.

The event takes place Tuesday at stores nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Candidates can put in applications and be interviewed. Some may receive offers on the spot.

Lowe’s is looking for seasonal, part-time and full-time workers.

Spring and summer are typically the busiest seasons for home improvement projects.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dothan police at an accidental shooting on May 1, 2021.
Teen charged in accidental shooting of friend
Holmes County Sheriff John Tate (L) and Jackson County Sheriff Donnie Edenfield speak to...
One dead, suspect captured in Panhandle rest area shooting
Dothan police investigate the accidental shooting of a 14-year old Dothan teen on May 1, 2021.
Teen seriously wounded in accidental shooting
Houston police said Thursday morning they arrested the suspect in a string of deadly shootings.
Eufaula police investigate Sunday morning shooting death of Eufaula man
When a car nearly went off a Maryland bridge, saved only by the guard rail, an infant was...
Good Samaritan jumps into bay to save infant ejected in car crash

Latest News

Kroger is testing a program where drones are used to deliver groceries.
Kroger to start drone deliveries this spring
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for...
FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week
.
San Diego boat wreck kills 3, shows risks of ocean smuggling
Tornado outbreak turns deadly
Damage and downed trees were left behind after a possible tornado in Calhoun City, Mississippi.
Storms spawn twisters in Mississippi, kill driver in Georgia